Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 31,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,774 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE:VALE opened at $22.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.