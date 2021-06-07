Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.64

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 7303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

