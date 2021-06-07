Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several brokerages have commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

