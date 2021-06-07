Vector Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,011 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,144% compared to the average volume of 242 call options.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 563,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,021. Vector Group has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

