Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $45.55 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,092,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,554,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Insiders sold 142,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

