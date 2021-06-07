Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 318,240 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 318,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.92% of Welbilt worth $67,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.42. 19,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 224.55 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.