Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,180 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.87% of SPX worth $49,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $61.99. 736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

