Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 6,542 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $58,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.