Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $135.08 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cummins comprises 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.36% of Cummins worth $135,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

CMI stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.61 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.