Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,661,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,475 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions comprises approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.75% of Univar Solutions worth $100,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $27.58. 6,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,145. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.