Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,293,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,654,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,307,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,467. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

