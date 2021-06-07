Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

RTX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.66. 50,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,526. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

