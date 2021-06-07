Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys Shares of 12,296 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,060. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.23 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock worth $16,053,251. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

