Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Buys Shares of 10,587 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $91.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

