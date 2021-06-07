USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

MGC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $149.15. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,532. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $149.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43.

