USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $4,542,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.81. The stock had a trading volume of 145,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,754. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.16.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

