USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. 10,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,415. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82.

