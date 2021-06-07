USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,988 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 134.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.50. 26,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

