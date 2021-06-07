UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $212,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.79. 45,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.95. The firm has a market cap of $381.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.