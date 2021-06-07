United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.59. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 33,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 99,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 107,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.