Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117,150.00 (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $117,150.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Mystic Axies Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00068613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.96 or 0.00284419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00254160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.75 or 0.01195997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,789.74 or 0.99834931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.11 or 0.01096576 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Mystic Axies Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Mystic Axies Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.