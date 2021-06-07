UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.62

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 3883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 158 shares of company stock valued at $3,004. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.