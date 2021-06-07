U.S. Concrete Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 17,988 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,102% compared to the typical volume of 817 call options.

Shares of USCR stock traded up $16.73 on Monday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Concrete will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $398,494. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at about $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 103,232 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on USCR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.