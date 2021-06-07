Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is Snow Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 2.6% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN opened at $78.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.