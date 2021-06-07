TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0290 on Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $896,472.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00072870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.42 or 0.00998048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.83 or 0.09839835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00051349 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

