Truegame Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,319.71 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $95,319.71 and approximately $2,324.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

