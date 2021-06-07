TRON Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and $831.36 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000496 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

