Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.64

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.63, with a volume of 172589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.05 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.29.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$671.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.17.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.0200826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.