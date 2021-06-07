Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,481 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

TSEM opened at $27.11 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.17.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.