Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.89

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 191,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 56,526 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

