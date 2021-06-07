Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.89

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.