Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,144 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $86,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW opened at $189.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.