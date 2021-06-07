Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 77,265 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $92,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $230.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.31.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

