The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.56.

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$88.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,863. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.03 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total transaction of C$12,104,782.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

