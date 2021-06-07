The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.