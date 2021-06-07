The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,579 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 90,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $136.16. 74,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $333.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

