The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lessened by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

