The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $393.26

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $393.26 and last traded at $388.16, with a volume of 1975134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $391.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

