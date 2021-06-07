The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $35.50 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

