The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in The Allstate by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $136.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

