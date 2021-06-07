Terracoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $238.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $702,360.03 and $238.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,685.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $666.73 or 0.01817430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00487390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00059771 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001582 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004750 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.