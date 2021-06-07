Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,402. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,797,060 shares of company stock valued at $104,330,248 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

