Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Down 3.2%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 60,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,214,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.