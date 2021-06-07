Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43).

NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.06. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,261. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.