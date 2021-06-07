Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 454 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.41% of Zebra Technologies worth $105,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $514.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,521. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,913 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,648 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.