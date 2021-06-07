Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 15,488 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,488 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $126,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.09. 124,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $333.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

