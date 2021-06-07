Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 267,546 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 841,171 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $134,196,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

NYSE MS traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

