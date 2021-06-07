T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $194.47 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.13 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

