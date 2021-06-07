Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,262 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,729,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $166.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

