Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,318 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $475.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

