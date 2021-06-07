Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $244.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.